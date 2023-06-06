PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Motor City Madman will bring his hard rock guitar licks to the Peoria Civic Center later this summer, the facility announced this week.

Tickets for Ted Nugent’s show on July 29 will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show will be held in the theater at the Civic Center.

The Nuge’s five decade career has spanned several hits including “Cat Scratch Fever” and “High Enough,” when he was with Damn Yankees.