PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen who was allegedly involved in a stabbing death now has a trial date after pleading not guilty.

Damony Thompson, 19, was arrested in connection to a murder on Feb. 7. He has been charged with mob action, relating to the death of 16-year-old Jawuan D. Lowe.

Thompson was originally charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in the fight near Hanssler Place and Bootz Avenue.

Thursday, Thompson appeared in person and plead not guilty to the one count of mob action. Bond was then set at $25,000.

A pre-trail conference is scheduled for May 5, and the trial is set to begin May 16.