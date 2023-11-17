PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly fled Manual High School Property with a stolen gun on Thursday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were monitoring dismissal at Manual High School. At approximately 2:42 p.m., officers approached two men who were not Manual Students who were walking on school property.

As officers approached, 19-year-old George D. Lewis allegedly fled on foot while holding an object in his waistband. Lewis was taken into custody near Lincoln Avenue and Griswold Street.

Officers located a stolen gun along the path Lewis ran from police on.

Lewis was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting police, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 21.

He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.