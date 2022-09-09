NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal.

The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.

The second robbery happened on Aug. 21 at the 707 Liquors located at 315 W. Beaufort St. Police said the suspect entered the store, approached an employee behind the counter, pulled out a knife, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from the store before fleeing the scene.

An investigation helped police identify the suspect and recover both the clothing and firearm used in the robberies. After inspecting the gun, police determined it was actually a bb gun.

Those with more information to assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.