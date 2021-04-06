Teen arrested after breaking into BMW of Peoria early Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was arrested on a slew of charges after breaking into BMW of Peoria and leading Peoria Police officers on a foot chase.

At approximately 2:43 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, officers were called to the business in the 1700 block of West Pioneer Parkway for a report of an intrusion alarm, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a light turned off from inside and a broken window. Officers then watched as the suspect attempted to hide inside the building before running outside and fleeing on foot.

During the investigation, a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction was recovered in the BMW parking lot.

The suspect, only identified as a 16-year-old male, was arrested and transported to the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for interview purposes, then arrested for business burglary, theft, resisting/obstructing, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and vehicle theft conspiracy. He was then transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and the department is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident including residential/business camera coverage that they feel is important to the investigation, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-9000.