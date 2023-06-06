PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Teen was arrested Monday in relation to a business burglary near Lake and Knoxville Avenues at approximately 8:24 p.m.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, a 15-year-old matching the description of the suspect was located after a search of the area.

The teen attempted to run when he was approached by officers, but he was taken into custody after a short chase.

The teen has been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.