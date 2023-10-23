PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a police squad car while trying to flee police on Saturday.

According to a Peoria police news release, a license plate reader camera located a stolen vehicle at approximately 12:21 a.m. Saturday. When officers began to follow the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle turned onto Sam J. Stone Avenue, which led to a dead end. The vehicle then intentionally crashed into a police squad car and continued to flee. The officer in the squad car was not injured.

The stolen vehicle continued to drive for a short distance when a 16-year-old boy jumped from the still-moving vehicle. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody.

The teen was arrested for alleged:

Aggravated battery to police,

Aggravated assault on police,

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle,

Reckless conduct,

Criminal damage to state-supported property,

Obstructing police,

Resisting arrest,

Leaving the scene of an accident,

Reckless driving,

Failure to render aid,

Improper lane usage,

No driver’s license,

No insurance,

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

He was then taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.