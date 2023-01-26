PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested one of two suspects after a witness reported a car crash into and topple an Ameren utility pole early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 300 block of E. Virginia just before 1:30 a.m. in response to a single vehicle crash with a pole. A witness told officers that two males were seen fleeing the scene.

Officers examined the vehicle and said it showed signs of being stolen. They also contacted Ameren to repair the pole.

Later Thursday morning, police located a 14-year-old suspect in the 300 block of E. Corrington who matched the description of one of the suspects who fled the scene. He was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and released into the custody of his mother.

The second suspect has not yet been located.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.