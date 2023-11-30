UPDATE: (2 p.m.) — A two-month-old girl suffered several broken ribs, a lacerated liver and internal bleeding before succumbing to her injuries, allegedly at the hands of a 19-year-old Pekin man.

The man, Hunter R.E. Waters, allegedly told Pekin police that he had grown frustrated and felt overwhelmed with his daughter’s crying. He admitted to “handling her roughly while changing her diaper, striking her head on a changing table.”

Waters, who is facing murder charges for the infant’s death, also allegedly told a Pekin detective that he “held her tightly around the rib cage and struck her head against his bedroom door.”

Waters appeared in Tazewell County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, hours after he was arrested for the child’s death. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery to a child, felonies that could send him to prison for up to 100 years.

The multiple counts don’t mean there is more than one victim. Rather, they allege different legal theories that prosecutors would have to prove if the case goes to trial.

Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch agreed with Public Defender Luke Taylor to postpone his pretrial detention hearing until Friday afternoon to give him time to look over the evidence. Under the state’s new SAFE-T Act, a defense attorney can ask for such a delay given that a person could now be held without bond pending the conclusion of their case. In the alternative, it’s possible Doscoth could opt to allow Waters to stay free pending trial.

A one-page probable cause statement filed in court states paramedics were called at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 26 as teh girl was having trouble breathing. She was immediately sent to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center which is the area’s Level 1 trauma center. Her body had obvious signs of trauma including bruising, a hematoma or bleeding in her skull and she couldn’t breath.

The girl, he said, wouldn’t eat and was choking. He told detectives he had been home alone with her from 12:45 a.m. until the 911 call at 7:45 a.m.

Waters admitted to detectives he had been frustrated with the girl and said the girl may have hit her head on his X-box controller.” He also said he might have dropped the little girl on the bed.

However, child abuse specialists said the injuries were severe and “consistent with inflicted child physical abuse,” the probable statement said.

