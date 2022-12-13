PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block of W. Antoinette for a Shot Spotter alert of seven rounds fired. Officers working a different incident in the 1800 block of Antoinette heard the shots and saw the shooter flee on foot.

After a short chase, officers located a 17-year-old suspect and arrested him. A .40 caliber handgun was located along the path of the chase.

Officers also located a vehicle on W. Antoinette with multiple bullet strikes. Two men inside the vehicle told police that three or four individuals shot at the vehicle from behind, and the driver of the car admitted to returning fire from inside the car. No one was injured.

The teen was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and deface serial number on a firearm. He was then transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

There is no information about other individuals that may have been involved.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.