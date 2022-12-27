PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen was arrested after carjacking a 91-year-old man’s car while he was leaving OSF St. Francis Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 19-year-old Gabriel M. Messenger was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery.

Messenger approached the victim while he was removing snow from his windshield. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the vehicle and sped away. The 91-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers in another jurisdiction located the vehicle. Officers also found Messenger and took him into custody. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.