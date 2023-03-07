PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One arrest has been made after a shooting incident near Wiswall Street and Lincoln Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 19-year-old Dennis Bailey III was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID.

Officers responded to a 71-round Shot Spotter Alert at 1:35 p.m. and learned that one male suspect exited a vehicle and opened fire on another male individual, who fired back. No one was injured.

During the investigation, officers located Bailey, who matched the description of the shooter near Antoinette and Griswold Streets. Bailey had a high-power rifle on his person.

Bailey attacked the officers when they attempted to place him under arrest, but the officer wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.