PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center early Saturday morning after he and another person allegedly tried to break into a car.

According to Semone Roth, a Peoria Police spokeswoman, officers were sent to the 4000 block of North Columbus Avenue which is just north of the intersection of East Crestwood Avenue and about two blocks east of the North Prospect Road on a report of two people trying to break into a car.

Prior to officers arriving just before 3 a.m., the vehicle’s owner went outside and approached the two. One ran away. The other, the 17-year-old, stayed until officers arrived.

The youth was booked on charges of attempted motor vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools, she said. The other person was not caught.

The matter remains under investigation, Roth said.