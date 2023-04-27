BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has arrested a teen in connection with an April 9 shooting.

According to a Bloomington police news release, a 17-year-old was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm causing injuries.

Police initially located a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen near Western Avenue and Front Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the 17-year-old in connection to the shooting.

The teen was arrested without incident and has been transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brock Merritt at bmerritt@cityblm.org or 309-434-2359.