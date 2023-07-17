PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly fleeing police in an ATV Sunday.

According to a Peoria police news release, the teen was approached by police after recklessly driving in the Center Bluff and was taunting police to chase.

When located near Sheridan Road and East Archer Avenue, the teen began driving the ATV through yards. Eventually, the teen flipped the ATV off of a retaining wall, which led to a foot chase.

The chase ended when a taser was deployed.

The teen allegedly attempted to draw a firearm from his waistband but was disarmed by police.

The 16-year-old was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm under the age of 21, possession of a firearm/no FOID and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information about violent crimes is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.