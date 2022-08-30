PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for mob action following a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night, according to the Peoria Police Department.

This is the only arrest that has been announced thus far. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said there are 12 persons of interest, including 11 juveniles and one adult.

The stadium was evacuated Friday after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved several adults and juveniles.

The sound was misheard by many and caused many people to run from their seats.

Peoria Police and Peoria Public Schools resource officers are continuing to investigate the incident.