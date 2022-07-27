Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening.

Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

Officers located and apprehended the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile in possession of a pistol. He was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

No other information is available about the alleged shooter as the circumstances of the scene remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Swanlund 309-434-2373 or pswanlund@cityblm.org.