KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.

The victim told police that he had been stabbed multiple times by a 15-year-old male relative. The teen was still at the residence when police arrived, and he was placed under arrest.

The 15-year-old was arrested on charges of battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Mary Davis Detention Home in Knox County.

The victim was transported to OSF Saint Luke’s Medical Center and was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.