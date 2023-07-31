PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to the county ‘s juvenile detention center for taking a video game system from another youth at gunpoint, the Peoria Police Department announced Monday.

According to Semone Roth, officers were called to the 2600 block of West Starr Street just before 5 p.m. Sunday on a report of a youth having a gaming system stolen. When they arrived, officers were told the incident occurred in a home in the 2600 block of North Latrobe Street which is about two blocks away from where officers were sent to initially.

The victim wasn’t injured, Roth said.

A short time later, the 17-year-old suspect left the residence and was placed

into custody without incident.

During a search of the residence, detectives located the gaming system. No firearms

were located.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the boy had been formally charged in Peoria County Circuit Court or if he was still in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center