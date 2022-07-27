PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was arrested on multiple charges near Wayne and Adams Streets Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers identified and approached 19-year-old Tyrone K. Dillon for an outstanding warrant. After a brief foot pursuit, Dillon was apprehended without incident.

Officers later located a discarded firearm that was stolen from Milwaukee, Wis. in the area Dillon ran past while fleeing police.

Dillon was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21, possession of a stolen handgun, obstructing an officer, and the outstanding felony warrant.

He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.