PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A 14-year-old boy was arrested for striking a man with a brick on Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to a scene near Garden and Ligonier where a man was laying down unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officers learned there was a verbal argument between the teen and the victim before the kid threw the brick and struck him in the head.

The teen then fled the scene. He was later located in the 2500 block of Malone and detained and transported to Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated battery.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.