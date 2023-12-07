PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with two armed robbery cases that occurred in 2022.

Omarvelous M. Blakes was wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on June 23, 2022, and an armed robbery that occurred on Aug. 7, 2022.

At approximately 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of West Hanssler Avenue to locate the suspect tied to multiple armed robbery cases.

During the investigation, officers located two firearms and illegal drugs near two subjects. The subject that was with Blakes was a 17-year-old boy. Both were taken into custody.

Blakes was arrested on two counts of armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm under 21, defacing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

The 17-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm under 21, defacing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.