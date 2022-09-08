PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies that have occurred in Peoria in recent months.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) arranged Wednesday to interview a 17-year-old male juvenile currently in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile was interviewed in reference to multiple ongoing robbery investigations, including a June incident in which a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint.

During the investigation, officers determined the juvenile was a participant in the armed robbery that took place on June 30 as well as an armed robbery and motor vehicle theft that occurred on July 26.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested for two counts of armed robbery and one count of motor vehicle theft before being returned to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

This incident is still under investigation