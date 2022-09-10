PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old male with an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday after Peoria Police connected him to a stolen vehicle.

Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigative Division (SID) located a stolen vehicle Friday evening near Andover and North Frostwood Parkway. While investigating, officers saw the juvenile approach the vehicle.

Because the teen had an outstanding warrant, he was approached by police officers; however, he fled on foot.

After a brief chase, police officers placed in the juvenile in custody.

While searching the suspect, officers located a loaded gun on his person which was determined to be stolen from a local business, as well as finding stolen property from another business inside the stolen car.

The teen was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a police officer, no FOID, 3 counts of business burglary, 2 counts of attempted business burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information on any violent crimes, please call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.