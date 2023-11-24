BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday evening after the Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of shots fired.

Officers responded to the 900 block of West Front Street at approximately 6:19 p.m. and during the investigation, they found the person who matched the description of the suspect.

The investigation led the officers to discover ammunition and un-serialized firearms concealed on the suspect. He was arrested and later taken to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition.

Chief Jamal Simington stated, “I commend the officers on their quick response which led to

the removal of a firearm from a juvenile’s possession. Gun violence has no place in our

community, and it is going to take a collaborative effort to put an end to it. Thank you to the

callers who notified our emergency dispatchers of the incident in a timely manner.”

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.