PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have apprehended a teen suspect on Saturday morning after License Plate Readers located a stolen vehicle for the second time last week.

On Friday, License Plate Readers assisted members of the Special Investigations Division apprehend four juveniles who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Then, shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Peoria Police were assisted by License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of S. Griswold, according to a press release sent Sunday.

When the vehicle was located, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled the scene. Later, officers saw the driver exit the vehicle on foot.

After a short pursuit, officers apprehended 18-year-old Andre D. Whitaker. A loaded handgun was found in his possession.

Whitaker was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, defacing a firearm, obstructing an officer, possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing police, and several traffic violations. He was transported to Peoria County Jail.

