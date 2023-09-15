PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old Peoria woman was arrested Thursday night for taking a person’s vehicle in central Peoria.

Dallas D. Debattista was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia shortly after the incident which occurred on Bigelow Street, according to the Peoria Police Department.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of North Knoxville Avenue, where the thoroughfare intersects with Pennsylvania Avenue, on a report of a robbery.

Once there, a man told them he had been on Bigelow when two armed men got out of a car in front of him and robbed of personal items. They took his vehicle as well. The victim was not injured, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

While investigating, officers found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of South Laramie Street. There, they detained Debattista. The two men who actually took the vehicle were not located then.

Debattista was taken to the county jail where she was later released on a notice to appear later in court.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Peoria police at (309) 673-4521 or to remain anonymous, use tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.