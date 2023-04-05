MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) – There are new updates in an alleged October 2021 murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw.

Dahlia Bolin, 16, was transferred to adult court on March 31, according to Tazewell County State’s Attorney, Kevin Johnson. Prosecutors say Bolin was 15 when she offered money to 20-year-old Sage Raeuber, 19-year-old Nathaniel Maloney and 18-year-old Andre Street to kill her parents.

Bolin’s mother, 51-year-old Rebecca Bolin died. Her father, Douglas Bolin was hurt in the incident.

Street is facing additional charges as prosecutors allege he fired the gun that caused the death.

According to court records, Bolin is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Bolin’s bond was set at $1 million, but she has since posted the $100,000. Johnson said Bolin is in home confinement staying with relatives.

Her next court appearance will be April 27 for a preliminary hearing.