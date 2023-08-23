PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old boy faces murder charges for allegedly strangling his mother early Tuesday morning.

Avion L. Tapia, who lives in the 2300 block of North Wisconsin Ave., appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court, charged with one count of first-degree murder for the strangulation death of Vanessa Tucker.

He appeared in a gray sweat suit by way of video conferencing from the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Despite the fact that he’s tried as an adult, his age requires him to be held in a juvenile facility.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Tucker was found by first responders without a pulse and not breathing. She was rushed to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m., roughly an hour after the 911 call came.

Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench said in open court that Tapia had called 911 at about 4 a.m., which was several hours after he said he and his mother gotten into a physical altercation.

According to Tapia, his mother had come home from work at about 1 a.m. and the two began to argue and fight. Muench said several scratches that resembled fingernail scratches were found on the teen’s back. Some, the prosecutor said in court, appeared to be fresh.

Tapia said he went upstairs after the fight, came down and found his mother unresponsive, Muench said in open court.

However, the prosecutor also said neighbors noted that Tucker didn’t work that night and that at least two people had seen Tapia attempting to get into the apartment through a window. One confronted him and he stopped.

Muench said Tucker died of asphyxiation, and that finger marks were found on her neck.

Judge Derek Asbury set a $1 million bond and ordered Tapia to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet if he’s released. Also, the judge imposed a curfew on the teen if he’s able to post bond.

Tapia’s age and the murder charge meant his case was automatically transferred from the juvenile division to adult court. He faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars instead of a maximum of 60 years due to rulings by the Illinois Supreme Court in the past that capped what a juvenile can face.

However, if a judge finds he’s beyond rehabilitation, he could receive up to 60 years if he’s convicted.

The case is scheduled for a Sept. 21 preliminary hearing though it is likely a grand jury will hear the case before then.