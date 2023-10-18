PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 18-year-old woman was charged Tuesday in connection with shooting death of her boyfriend early Monday morning.

TNashia S. Wash, who lives in the 100 block of Northeast Rock Island Avenue, faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Monday morning death of Roderick Richardson, 30, who was found inside a house in the 1200 block of North Ellis Street.

When interviewed by police, Wash allegedly said they had been arguing about the relationship. Wash told police Richardson threatened to shoot her and himself, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy indicated Richardson was shot several times and not a close range including two shots to the front of his body and then four more to his back.

Wash was to go before a judge on Tuesday for a pretrial detention hearing but that was pushed back to Thursday. At that hearing, a judge will decide whether she should be held in custody pending the outcome of the case.

Richardson’s death was the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.