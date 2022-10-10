NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teen was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that McKee died of head injuries due to the crash. Toxicology is pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Normal Police Department with assistance from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any additional information which may assist NPD in any investigation, please contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.