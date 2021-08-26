Teen dies after being hit by train in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Galesburg is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl who was hit by a train and died as a result on Wednesday evening.

Katie J. Ackerson was found deceased in a nearby drainage ditch in the 400 block of N. Whitesboro Street.

A preliminary investigation indicated she was walking around the lowered railroad gates after a train passed. A second train came through and struck her as she walked onto the second set of tracks.

“We are all saddened by this horrific tragedy”, said Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle. “There are no words that can express the sympathy of this community to the parents and family of this young person who was taken from us way too soon.”

Detectives processed the scene, then handed it over to the Knox County Coroner’s office. The Galesburg Police Department, Galesburg Fire Department GHAS, and BNSF Police all responded to assist.