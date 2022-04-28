PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has died following a rollover crash early Saturday morning.

At about 1:44 a.m., the Peoria Police and EMS responded to the 800 block of N. Western Avenue in Peoria for a rollover crash.

Aiden R. Campbell, 19, of East Peoria was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the vehicle upon impact and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the coroner.

Campbell ultimately succumbed to his injuries on April 25.

The cause of death was determined to be severe blunt-force head and chest trauma. The toxicology report is pending.

There is no information available regarding the driver of the vehicle.