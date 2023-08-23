PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old boy has died, the Peoria County Coroner said Wednesday, hours after being shot on Peoria’s East Bluff.

Jamie Harwood said that Dahvie P. Brown-Bay died at an area hospital at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, less than seven hours after he was shot just near the intersection of East Kansas Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday, he said.

Semone Roth, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department, said the shooting occurred at about 7:52 p.m. Tuesday. An alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that four rounds were fired. That area is near Glen Oak Community Learning Center.

No arrests have been made and the matter remains under investigation, Roth said.

The fatal shooting is the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated.