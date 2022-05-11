BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in the February crash involving Limestone High School students, which resulted in the death of 15-year-old Mia Dusek, is being charged by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

The teen was given a personal recognizance bond of $10,000, meaning they are not held in custody but must report to the Peoria County Probation Office and undergo random alcohol and drug testing.

On Feb. 27, four Limestone students were driving on W. Pfieffer Road, with the teen behind the wheel. According to a press release, the passengers said they were trying to “catch air” on a steep hill along Pfieffer. The Ford Focus flipped and was found by police on its top at the bottom of the hill.

An accident reconstructionist estimated the teen’s speed to be between 75 and 83 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The teen, who had been drinking at a party earlier, had a blood alcohol content of 0.14.