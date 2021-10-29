Teen driver dies after crashing into school bus in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old has died as a result of a crash with a school bus on Friday morning.

Gavin Lartz, 19, of Normal was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. as a result of the collision. An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Just before 12 p.m., Normal Police officers responded to Main Street and Summit for a crash involving a bus and a vehicle. The drivers were the only ones in the respective vehicles at the time.

The school bus was turning south on Main Street when the vehicle traveling northbound struck the bus, according to police. The driver, Lartz, had to be extricated by the Normal Fire Department before being transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Reports state that the bus driver was also treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation.