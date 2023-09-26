PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old South Peoria teen was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury for allegedly shooting a Havana man in the parking lot of a Peoria County liquor store.

Killed was Mason Loy, 21 of Havana. Jared R. Williams faces a single count first-degree murder in connection with shooting Loy who was found in the parking lot of Laramie Liquors shortly after 9 p.m.

Williams’ age and the first-degree murder charge made his case an automatic transfer from the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court to the adult division. Normally, 17-year-olds are prosecuted as juveniles and the records are sealed to the public, but homicide cases can be an exception.

The teen is being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center despite being charged as an adult due to his age.

Williams faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars instead of a maximum of 60 years due to rulings by the Illinois Supreme Court in the past that capped what a juvenile can face. However, if a judge finds he’s beyond rehabilitation, he could receive up to 60 years if he’s convicted.

His bond, as he was arrested before the elimination of cash bail in Illinois, is $1.5 million. He will next appear in court Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.