PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly possessing a handgun despite being under the age of 21.

According to Peoria police, officers within the department’s Special Investigations Division stopped a car in the 1900 block of North Indiana Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers felt they had probable cause to search the vehicle and two males were detained during the search, according to a news release from Semone Roth, a department spokeswoman.

A handgun, which had been reported stolen, was found in the car. The 17-year-old was detained and brought to the police station for questioning while the other person, the passenger, was released.

The teen was booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under the age of 21, possession of a stolen handgun and for not having a FOID card.