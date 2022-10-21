PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Hanssler Place and Broadway Street in Peoria.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers located a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a shot spotter in the area.

The 16-year-old was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000