PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was identified as a suspect in relation to an armed cab robbery that occurred on Aug. 7.

According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Omarvelous Blakes has been identified as a suspect and is wanted for armed robbery.

On Aug. 7, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street just after 11 p.m. for an armed robbery. A cab driver told police she was approached by two male suspects, who robbed her at gunpoint and stole several of the victim’s personal items.

Blakes has black hair, brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.