KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the theft of a dirt bike, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

The bike was taken during the evening hours on Friday, July 14, the sheriff’s office reported. A few hours later, on Saturday, deputies located the bike and chased it for a few blocks through Abingdon. They broke off their pursuit, however.

On Monday, they obtained a search warrant and raided a house in Knoxville and recovered the bike, said Sgt. Brad Davis of the sheriff’s office.

The boy was arrested for possession of stolen motor vehicle, Davis said.

Assisting with this case was the Knoxville Police Department, the Abingdon Police

Department and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office.