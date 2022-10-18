PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted in relation to a street racing incident that occurred near Jefferson and Bryan Streets on Oct. 4.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Jayshawn L. Ivy was indicted on six counts, including three counts of aggravated street racing and three counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.

While street racing, Ivy was involved in a crash that injured three other individuals while under the influence of THC.

His bond has been set at $100,000.