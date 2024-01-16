PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria boy was indicted Tuesday for allegedly fatally shooting another teen on Peoria’s East Bluff last summer.

Byron A. Jarvis, who is five days short of his 15th birthday, stands charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 22, 2023, shooting of 17-year-old Dahvie Brown-Bey.

His case had been pending for several weeks in the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court. Then, in late December, his case was transferred out of the juvenile division and he was charged as an adult.

Last month, Peoria County Judge Sean Donahue ordered he be held pending the outcome of his case. He’ll remain at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Brown-Bey, 17, was found near the intersection of East Kansas Street and North Wisconsin Avenue. There, the boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Jarvis was arrested in early September and has been held in custody since.

Almost immediately, State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos sought to move the case from the juvenile division to the adult felony division. The move, called a transfer, essentially stops the juvenile case until a judge can decide if a move is warranted.

Jarvis’ age at the time, 14, meant the case was not an automatic transfer to the adult felony division under state law. Rather, the judge must consider several factors before making a decision.

Among those factors are the boy’s childhood, what services he might have already received from juvenile probation officers as a way to rehabilitate himself, and the actual nature of the crime itself.

Judges in juvenile court must weigh all those factors and decide if it’s appropriate to move a case out of juvenile court, where the emphasis is on helping a child, to adult court, where there is more of a focus on punishment.

The move to adult court means Jarvis, if convicted, now faces a possible prison sentence of up to 40 years. Staying in the juvenile system would have had the case sealed to the general public, and any imprisonment would have stopped on the boy’s 21st birthday.

Normally, first-degree murder carries a 60-year maximum but rulings by the Illinois Supreme Court in the past have capped what a juvenile can face. However, if a judge finds he’s beyond rehabilitation, he could receive up to 60 years if he’s convicted.

When Jarvis was arrested in September, Hoos’ office said in the statement that the 14-year-old “pulled out a gun and shot and killed Brown-Bey in front of several bystanders, including a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.”

A video, her office said, showed the defendant firing four shots at Brown-Bey, three of them were fired at his head from point-blank range.