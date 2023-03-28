PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted for a vehicular hijacking Tuesday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Sentaries R. Farmer was indicted for the vehicular hijacking on March 8, which led to a crash near Main and University Streets.

The hijacking occurred near Ellis Street and Armstrong Avenue. Officers learned from a victim that they were approached by two individuals, one that was armed, and they drove away with the victim’s vehicle.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but it fled. The vehicle eventually crashed near University and Main. Four suspects fled the vehicle on foot, but they were all taken into custody.

In addition to Farmer, two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old were taken into custody.

Farmer’s bond has been set at $150,000.

His arraignment date has been set for April 6.