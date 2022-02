PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One teen was indicted in relation to the stabbing death of 16-year-old Jawuan D. Lowe Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Court records, 19-year-old Damony Thompson was indicted for mob action near Hanssler Place and Bootz Avenue on Feb. 8.

Thompson was originally arrested for first-degree murder. He has claimed his actions were self-defense.

His bail is set at $25,000. His next court date is March 10.