PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County grand jury returned a litany of charges against a rural Mackinaw girl in connection with a shooting that left her mother dead and her father injured.

Dahlia Bolin, 16, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire, solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder relating to the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of Rebecca Bolin. Her father, Douglas Bolin, was wounded.

The new charges mean Dahlia Bolin, who less than a month ago was in the juvenile division of Tazewell County Circuit Court, now faces decades behind bars if convicted. She was arrested not long after the shootings but her case stalled as prosecutors sought to “transfer” or move her case to adult court.

On March 31, a juvenile court judge rules Bolin should be tried as an adult for the incident. That same day, Tazewell County prosecutors charged her with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The indictments by the grand jury on Thursday added the other counts. Had Dahlia Bolin stayed in the juvenile division, her case would have been sealed to the general public and any prison time would have ended on her 21st birthday.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dahlia Bolin and three others — Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland and Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton — acted together that night when they all went to the Bolins’ home.

Maloney, Street and Raeuber face murder charges in connection with the shootings. They face up to 60 years in prison and possibly more.

Prosecutors released a probable cause statement late last month which stated Dahlia Bolin allegedly told police “she had entered into a plan with Nathaniel Maloney, Andre Street, and Sage Raeuber to kill her father. Dahlia stated that Raeuber was to drive Maloney and Street to her residence and that, after she heard the gunshots, she went upstairs and observed Maloney and Street in the residence.”

The conspiracy charge alleges Dahlia Bolin provided loaded firearms to Street and Maloney. One of the solicitation counts alleges she reached out to Street, Maloney and Raeuber to commit murder “pursuant to an understanding for money and firearms.”

The charges also allege the planning for the Oct. 22, 2021, deadly shooting begin around the beginning of September or about seven weeks before the incident.

If convicted, Dahlia Bolin faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 40 years in prison because she’s a minor. However, if a judge finds she’s beyond rehabilitation, then it’s possible for her to face even more time behind bars.