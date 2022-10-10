PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.

The victim’s mother was also involved in a crash while driving the 17-year-old victim to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect info is available at this time.

