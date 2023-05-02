PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting incident near Madison Park Terrace and Millman Street Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. and located a 17-year-old boy with a graze wound on his arm.

The 17-year-old told police he was injured while standing outside his residence on Madison Park Terrace. The boy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other victims were located.

Officers located two firearms after searching the residence.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.