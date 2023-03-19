PEORIA, (WMBD) — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday night in Peoria.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the teen told officers he was shot outside the One-Stop Market convenience store on W. Johnson Street and S. McArthur Highway at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. He arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

When officers initially arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found shell casings, but no victims. At about 8:40 p.m., they learned the teen was taken to the hospital.

While no suspect information is available at this time, the investigation continues.

Those with any information regarding this crime or any other violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.