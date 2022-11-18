PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning.

19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.

Williams was later detained in Texas but never arrested in Peoria–until this week.

Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting surveillance on Williams as a residence when they observed him leave in a vehicle driven by David A. Baker, Jr., 20. Baker had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery.

Officers detained both suspects after the vehicle stopped at a business in the 3100 block of N. Prospect, and both were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Williams was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm for the shooting in April, as well as criminal damage to property and burglary for separate incidents. Baker was arrested for domestic battery.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.